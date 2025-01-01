New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The first morning of the New Year in the national capital saw shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The weather office has forecast cold day conditions at isolated places in Delhi and dense fog at some locations on Wednesday. The city's minimum temperature, which was slightly warmer than the seasonal average, was almost two degrees less than Tuesday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said on Tuesday that the wind speed is likely to increase to 14 to 18 kilometres per hour during the afternoon and gradually decline to less than 8 kilometres per hour by the evening.

Smog or shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.

Air quality data was unavailable on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) website and the Centre's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on AQI levels.

