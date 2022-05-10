New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Merrill Lynch India Equities Fund Mauritius Ltd on Tuesday sold 4.80 lakh shares of private lender ICICI Bank worth Rs 34 crore through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with the BSE, Merrill Lynch sold 4,80,440 shares at an average price of Rs 714.65 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 34.33 crore.

Also Read | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India at Rs 55 Lakh.

BlackRock Global Funds India Fund picked up the same amount of shares at the same price.

The scrip of ICICI Bank closed 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 711.25 on BSE.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series India Launch Set for May 18, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)