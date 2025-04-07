New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on Monday said it will acquire Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC), Dehradun for Rs 35.01 crore.

The company has entered into a business transfer agreement to acquire DAPIC, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Metropolis' wholly-owned subsidiary Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services Pvt Ltd will acquire 100 per cent ownership of DAPIC in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 35.01 crore, it added.

Founded in 1990 by Alok Ahuja and Alka Ahuja, DAPIC operates two laboratories accredited by NABL and NABH, along with 11 patient service centres and nine hospital-based centres.

To ensure a seamless transition, Alok Ahuja and Alka Ahuja will continue their association with the business post-acquisition, the company said.

"Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre has established a strong reputation for high-quality B2C services, scientific excellence, and patient trust, making it an ideal addition to Metropolis' growth strategy," Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Chairperson Ameera Shah said.

The company aims to accelerate expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,?two high-growth markets with significant potential, she added.

The partnership marks the perfect alignment for DAPIC's next phase of growth, company founder Alok Ahuja said.

"With Metropolis' advanced testing capabilities and strong brand recognition, we are confident of driving meaningful growth and innovation in the region," he added.

