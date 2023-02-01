Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent fall in vehicle sales at 4,114 units in January over the same month last year.

The company had retailed 4,306 vehicles in January 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Appoints V Ramachandra as Member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL.

The carmaker said production is regaining momentum with some improvement in the supply chain.

However, select variants of its vehicles still remain impacted, MG Motor India added.

Also Read | India's EV Market Likely To Cross 1 Core Sales Mark Per Annum by 2030: Economic Survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)