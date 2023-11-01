New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent increase in retail sales at 5,108 units in October 2023, as compared to the same month last year.

Sales of EVs continue to contribute around 25 per cent of the total sales of the company, MG Motor said in a statement.

The carmaker said, its centenary and festive sales were encouraging on the back of customer offers across models.

