New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 12.31 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 72.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by lower revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 83.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 778.83 crore against Rs 800.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 704.7 crore as compared to Rs 720.86 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the company said.

Also Read | Militant vs Terrorist: What's the Difference? As NYT Faces Ire for Calling Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators 'Militants', Know Defination and Meaning.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, PAT was at Rs 125.95 crore against Rs 116.05 crore in the previous year, MHRIL said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 2,780.85 crore, from Rs 2,704.6 crore in the previous year.

"Our network expansion momentum further gained pace with the addition of more than 500 keys to our portfolio in FY25," MHRIL Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said.

The company delivered double-digit growth in resort revenues for two consecutive quarters, he said, adding, "We have recorded significant growth in average unit sales realisation as part of our premiumisation strategy."

Bhat said the company's European operations, HCRO, delivered a steady performance despite multiple economic headwinds.

MHRIL said in the fourth quarter, inventory expanded by 149 keys to 5,847 keys, and resort occupancy was at 85 per cent on an expanded inventory base.

In FY25, the company had the highest ever inventory addition of 520 keys and occupancy at 84 per cent on expanded inventory base, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)