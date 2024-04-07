Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 7 (PTI) Amid the scorching summer, the Met Department on Sunday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh over four days from Monday.

It forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday.

For Wednesday, it said similar weather conditions would prevail in NCAP, Yanam and also Rayalaseema region while thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Thursday, according to a press release from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

The Met Department also forecast hot, humid and discomforting weather from Monday to Thursday at some places across the state.

