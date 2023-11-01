New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The mines ministry on Wednesday said it has earned a revenue of Rs 10.9 crore from the disposal of scrap.

In a special drive, the ministry said it converted physical files, which were scanned during the last two campaigns, into e-files.

So far, around 11,033 scanned files have been uploaded as e-files in e-office during the campaign, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it has freed 89,482 sq ft space, which has been converted into a volleyball ground and badminton court for employees.

