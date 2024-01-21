Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Dry and cold wave conditions prevailed in Kashmir on Sunday as night temperatures dropped at most places in the Valley after a day's respite, officials said here.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, dropping from the previous day's minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir both recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar day temperatures are more than eight degrees above the normal, officials said here.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps through the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period.

This time, however, Kashmir is witnessing a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the Valley in the first 20 days of January.

The upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

