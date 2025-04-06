Davangere (Karnataka), Apr 6 (PTI) A minor boy from the Hakki Pikki tribe was tied to a tree, beaten, and had red ants shoved inside his underwear on suspicion of theft in Davangere district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral, following which police arrested nine people in connection with the case.

Also Read | Kolkata-Varanasi Expressway Update: Work Begins on INR 35,000 Crore Project; Know Route, Speed Limit and Other Details.

According to the police, the incident is believed to have occurred on April 4 at Ashtappanahalli in Channagiri Taluk.

Another boy who tried to rescue the minor was also assaulted.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Police have arrested nine individuals and launched a further investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)