Budaun (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside her home in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The accused, who belongs to the same village, is currently absconding, they said.

SP (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said, "The incident occurred when the girl was alone at her home on Sunday morning."

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO (Protection of Children from sexual offences) Act has been registered against 21-year-old Lovelesh.

The victim has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

