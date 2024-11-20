New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl who went missing from Delhi 11 days ago has been rescued by police from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

A 19 year-old youth has been arrested over abduction charges, according to an official.

After the girl went missing from her house on November 9, her family lodged a kidnapping complaint against the youth at Delhi's Lodhi Colony police station.

"Multiple teams were formed to rescue the girl. The case raised concerns due to the victim's age and the revelation that the suspect, who had been in contact with her, was already married," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, who lived in the same locality as the victim, had initially taken her to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh before shifting her to various locations in Uttarakhand, including Ramgarh and Kathgodam, he said.

DCP Singh said that door-to-door verifications were carried out in Ramgarh, Kathgodam, and their surrounding areas, after which the girl was rescued by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police from Haldwani on Tuesday, along with arrest of the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, he added.

