Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Mizoram Director General of Police SBK Singh inaugurated the Cyber Crime Police Station at the police headquarters here.

The police station which was formally inaugurated on Friday will deal with cyber related crimes and will cover the entire state, an official statement said.

According to a police officer, at least 11 cyber crime cases have been registered since May this year.

