Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena held a protest in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district against MLA Geeta Jain for allegedly admonishing the management of a theatre over delay in the start of a play.

MNS activists claimed she shouted at the management of the theatre on Sunday after a Marathi play ended late and a Rajasthani play scheduled after that got delayed.

Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation DMC Kalpita Pimple said the Marathi play's timings got extended due to a technical hitch.

Jain defended herself saying her action was not against Marathi language but only to ensure theatres stick to the schedule and not inconvenience patrons.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiuk submitted a memorandum the the MBMC commissioner and said all efforts must be taken to ensure Marathi plays are protected.

