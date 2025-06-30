Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police on Monday conducted mock drills across the state to test the preparedness of quick response teams and other security agencies to deal with emergencies during monsoon.

The mock drills were held throughout the state in tandem with SDRF, fire, medical and other agencies on the orders of Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth in compliance with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions, a press release from the state police headquarters here said.

Quick relief, rescue and coordinated disaster exercise in sensitive areas is a must as public safety is paramount, it said.

The objective of these exercises is to minimise loss of life during natural disasters like floods and landslides and to ensure quick and effective relief and rescue work.

The DGP issued guidelines to the IGs of police SDRF, PAC, Fire and Emergency services to step up preparedness for such emergencies including deployment of a QRT (Quick Response Team) at all police stations, fire stations and police lines, keeping disaster equipment like portable pumps, ropes, torches, life jackets etc., in working condition. Field inspection of sensitive areas by senior officials and similar mock drills with disaster management agencies should be conducted to judge preparedness.

He also underlined the need to alert the residents of disaster-affected areas by maintaining constant communication with them and appealing to them to stay away from rivers and streams and go to safe places at the time of an emergency.

