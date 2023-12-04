Latest News | MoHUA Receives 26 Proposals from 21 States to Develop New Cities

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has received 26 proposals from 21 states to develop new cities in view of urban expansion, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 8,000 crore for the performance-based challenge fund for incubation of new cities.

"The amount available for each proposed new city is Rs 1,000 crore. Considering the small urban population in north-east and hill states, Rs 1,000 crore for two new cities (Rs 500 crore each) have been proposed for these states. A state can have only one new city through this fund," the minister said.

Proposals were received for incubation of new cities such as Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Jagiroad (Assam), New MOPA Ayush City, Pernem (Goa), GIFT city expansion (Gujarat), Pakyong (Sikkim), Thirumazhisai (Tamil Nadu), Bantala Greenfield City, Karmadiganta (West Bengal), Jabalpur Extension (Madhya Pradesh), Virul (Maharashtra), Aerocity (Kerala).

New Ranchi City (Jharkhand), Mountain Township (Himachal Pradesh), Gurugram (Haryana), Kopparthay (Andhra Pradesh) and Gumin Nagar, Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Aerotropolis (Punjab), GFC-Ranpur (Rajasthan), Nagaki Global City (Nagaland), YaithibiLokul (Manipur) and Doiwala (Uttarakhand) were also among the cities for which proposals were received by the ministry.

