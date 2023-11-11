Latur, Nov 11 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman and her son were beaten up with a cricket bat by a couple in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the couple Gopal and Sapna Darak for the incident that occurred in the Shrinivas Nagar area on Friday morning, an official said.

Sangeeta Rajkumar Bhosle, a resident of Manti Nagar, was out on a morning walk when the accused intercepted her and attacked her with a cricket bat, he said.

The woman's son who was walking some distance away attempted to intervene and was also beaten up by the couple, the official said.

The attack lasted for half an hour and the woman sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

