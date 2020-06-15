Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Mother Dairy Partners with Zomato to Deliver Fruits, Vegetables in Delhi-NCR

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:36 PM IST
New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) Mother Dairy on Monday said it has tied up with food delivery company Zomato for supply of fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy, a leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, sells fruits and vegetables through more than 300 Safal outlets.

To begin with, Safal will start this service from 11 of its stores.

Each of the 11 Safal outlets will cater to a radius of 10 km around them.

Consumers can avail the facility of home delivery by ordering the products through Zomato application, the company said in a statement. 

"To catalyse the ease of living and convenience for our consumers, Safal has initiated the home delivery option in partnership with Zomato," Pradipta Sahoo, Business Head - Safal, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables, said.

"In the initial phase, key locations of Delhi-NCR like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi and sector 50 and sector 29 in Noida will be covered. Going forward, the service will gradually be expanded to other outlets to ensure coverage to the entire Delhi-NCR region," he said.

Safal currently sells an average volume of 270 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

