Amritsar, Apr 4 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his three family members, including his mother and 2-year-old nephew, here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am in Kandowali village in the Ajnala area here, they said.

The accused Amritpal Singh allegedly murdered his mother Manbir Kaur (58), sister-in-law Avneet Kaur (27) and nephew Samrath Singh (2), according to the police.

The accused has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder, they said.

Station House Officer Davinder Singh said the preliminary questioning of the accused revealed that he was suffering from depression and his wife had left him a year ago.

