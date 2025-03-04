New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Motherson, a global manufacturer of aerospace components, on Tuesday said it has been selected as a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The company through a subsidiary CIM Tools India has signed a multi-year contract to manufacture and deliver a range of aerospace components and assemblies directly to Airbus' final assembly lines, Motherson said in a statement.

Also Read | What Is Army Recruitment Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Nanded Farmer Duped of INR 1.75 Lakh on Promise of Recruitment in the Army.

The supplies will commence from Motherson's specialised aerospace facility based in Bengaluru, it added.

Motherson is already a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Helicopter and Airbus Defence and Space.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"This significant achievement highlights Motherson's manufacturing capabilities, high-quality standards, and commitment to timely delivery. Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality components and assemblies," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Motherson's Aerospace Business Division President Kunal Bajaj said the Tier 1 status with Airbus Commercial is expected to drive significant growth in business with them.

"This new status reflects our ongoing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and quality systems to serve our global aerospace customers and their growing production needs," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)