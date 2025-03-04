Mumbai, March 4: Every day, a type of online scam or fraud emerges from different parts of the country in which victims are duped fraudulently in several ways. In the latest case, an army recruitment scam has come to light from Maharashtra's Pune, where a man was arrested for duping people on pretext of recruitment in the Army. The incident came to light after the coordinated effort by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's Southern Command and Pune city Police resulted in the arrest of the fraudster who cheated people in a fraudulent Army recruitment scheme.

The arrested accused, identified as Suryawanshi Nitin Balaji, a resident of Latur district, was apprehended in the vicinity of the Southern Command headquarters in Pune on Saturday, March 1. The Army recruitment scam came to light when a 23-year-old candidate, resident of Nanded district, lodged a complaint against Balaji claiming that he paid INR 1.75 lakh to the accused. The complainant, a farmer who is preparing for recruitment in the Army and police services, came across Suryawanshi at Latur railway station. What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?

During their meeting, Balaji claimed to be an active-duty Army personnel and assured the complainant of recruitment. After this, the victim met Suryawanshi near the Sub Area Canteen at the Southern Command headquarters, where he handed over the money in cash and through UPI transactions for the recruitment. However, when the complainant inquired about his recruitment status, the accused started ignoring his calls.

Speaking about the accused's modus operandi, police officials said that Balaji targeted prospective candidates from economically weaker backgrounds in Maharashtra and Karnataka. They also said that the accused promised the candidates recruitment into the Army. It is also alleged that Balaji demanded INR 3 per candidate and fraudulently amassed an estimated sum of INR 5-10 lakh. What Is Online Insurance Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai Woman Loses INR 1 Lakh to Fraudster Posing As SBI Life Official.

What Is Army Recruitment Scam?

Under this scam, fraudsters pose as Army officials and promise to get prospective candidates who are preparing for Army and police services jobs to get them recruited in the Army. The fraudster or fraudsters impersonate Army officials to show their authenticity. On several occasions, fraudsters promise to secure selection for candidates in the army regardless of their age or educational qualification. This type of fake recruitment scam is on the rise.

How To Stay Safe From Fake Army Recruitment Scam?

To avoid being cheated or duped by fake army recruitment scams, candidates are advised to avoid middlemen who pose as Army officials and offer recruitment in the Army. Those preparing for recruitment to the Army are urged to check the Indian Army's official website and official recruitment notices issued by them.

