Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Premium motorcycle and scooter maker Ultraviolette on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with the Netherlands-headquartered motorcycle imports, distribution and marketing group MotoMondo, who will act as its official importer and distributor ahead of its vehicle launch in the UK and the Benelux region.

The Benelux region includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Through this alliance, the company will introduce its performance electric motorcycles, beginning with the F77 MACH 2 RECON model in the European markets, at an introductory on-road price of £8,499 for all pre-bookings made before June 30.

After that, the F77 MACH 2 RECON will be available at an on-road price of £9,399, it added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

Leveraging MotoMondo's extensive expertise in representing premium motorcycle brands and its profound understanding of regional markets, Ultraviolette said it is set for a successful entry and sustained growth across these territories.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets," said Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette.

Ultraviolette is backed by a spectrum of global investors, including Lingotto (a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.) Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motors, and Speciale Invest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)