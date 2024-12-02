New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Police have arrested five people, including three juveniles, for their alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft racket and selling the spare parts, officials said on Monday.

According to police, they have seized a total of 20 stolen two-wheelers, 51 number plates, 10 chassis and multiple dismantled parts.

The matter came to light on November 25 when a Burari resident filed a complaint and said that his bike was stolen from the front of his house. Police also found that three other bikes were stolen around the same time, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Police teams were formed to identify the accused and arrest them. They analysed multiple CCTV footage and found six people involved in thefts. They traced one of the accused (17) in Khajuri Chowk and apprehended him who led them to other accused in the case, the DCP said.

Following his lead, the police apprehended two other accused, also minors, who told the police that they were stealing motorcycles from different areas across Delhi after receiving instructions from Mohammad Farooq. He was paying them Rs 1,000 per motorcycle, DCP said.

"They also told the police that they broke the locks of three bullet motorcycles and took them to Farooq's godown in Loni, Ghaziabad," he said. Police also arrested another member of the gang, Hasan Khan.

During interrogation, Khan told the police that he was a drug addict and would steal two-wheelers to sell them to Farooq who is a mechanic by profession.

Based on the information received, police raided Farooq's godown and arrested him. He told them that he had been stealing bikes and selling their spare parts for the past year.

He was purchasing the stolen vehicles from other members of his syndicate who would engage minors to work for them.

"During interrogation, Farooq told the team that he had purchased about 300-350 two-wheelers from other members of the racket in the last five to six months. He had previously purchases about 200-250 bikes from other auto-lifters. He would dismantle the bikes at his godown and sell the spare parts across the country," DCP Banthia said.

A total of 58 cases have been worked with the arrest of the accused. Further investigation is underway, DCP Banthia added.

