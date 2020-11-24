New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) IT firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it has been awarded a US patent for its deep learning-based framework, Autocode.AI that automates software code development.

Autocode.AI applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically generate code and streamline software development process, a statement said.

"The newly issued patent – US Patent No. 10,824,401 provides a solution for automated creation of graphical user interface applications," it added.

The solution enables users to quickly transition from whiteboards to code in hours and rapidly prototype applications through hyper-personalised designs and code.

Code creation process in software development is manual, time, cost and effort intensive and it involves converting large number of wireframes and screenshots created by designers into computer code. Revision and user feedback cycles are slow and wait periods are long between prototypes. Many of the tasks are repetitive and are prime for automation and disruption.

"Autocode.AI drastically reduces the time taken for software prototyping and development time through the automation of repetitive and standard code blocks. It reduces the cost of software development and maintenance," Mphasis explained.

Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said in these emerging and ever-changing scenarios, it has become imperative for enterprises to adapt more efficient and future ready frameworks that streamlines and simplifies their processes.

"With Autocode.AI we aimed at automating code generation for coherent turnaround and comprehensive development. This patent strengthens the foothold of our commitment to constantly innovate and harness technologies such as AI to assist our customers in mobilizing technology for higher benefits," he added.

Mphasis was also recently awarded a US patent for its AI system for tracking, managing, and analyzing data from unstructured data sources. The patented system enables enterprises to draw actionable insights at real-time from enterprise data sources such as emails, call centre transcripts, insurance policy documents, broker submissions, bank statements, customer complaints etc.

