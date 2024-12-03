Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Dec 3 (PTI) Unidentified persons threw mud at Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy and his entourage during his visit to a village in the district on Tuesday to distribute flood relief.

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, accused a political party member and her relative of throwing mud to obstruct Ponmudy from distributing relief to the flood-affected people.

Also Read | Who Is Krish Arora? Know All About 10-Year-Old Indian-British Prodigy With IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

During his visit to Iruvelpattu village, Ponmudy was confronted by several residents who claimed that officials had not visited their isolated village for two days after Cyclone Fengal hit the district. Suddenly, someone from the crowd threw mud at the Minister, soiling his white shirt and the clothes of several officials and police officers, who were accompanying Ponmudy.

Reacting to the incident, Sekar Babu told reporters in Chennai that such an act would not have been carried out by ordinary citizens. "The mud was thrown by a member of a political party and her relative," Babu said, without naming the party.

Also Read | What Is 'Tankhah', Religious Punishment Given to Sukhbir Singh Badal by Akal Takht in 2015 Sacrilege Case?.

Ponmudy remained unfazed by the incident and continued his people-focused efforts by distributing relief and consoling the flood-affected families, Babu claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)