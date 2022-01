Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Three fake doctors have been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said.

The three, who were practicing without degrees or licences and were prescribing allopathic medicines, were held by Unit IV from Baiganwadi in Govandi area on Thursday, he said.

