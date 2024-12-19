New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Mumbai and Dubai emerged top searches for travel destinations and visa-free travel like Almaty and Kenya became traveller favourites in 2024, fintech firm One97 Communications -- owner of Paytm brand said on Thursday.

According to the report 'Travelpanti 2024' released by Paytm, travel for concerts saw a remarkable surge with bookings increasing 44 per cent in 2024 and younger generations preferring affordable travel modes like buses.

"Throughout the year, Mumbai and Dubai emerged the most-searched destinations, reflecting a shared love for bustling city life and luxurious escapes. A passion for affordable travel was evident among younger generations, as 36 per cent of bus bookings came from travellers under 25," the report said.

The report said bus bookings among Paytm users peaked around Chhath Puja and train bookings soared during the Holi weekend.

"The longest railway station name booked was Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh, while the shortest was IB in Odisha," the report said.

The travel trend released by Paytm shows that about 30 per cent of bookings were made after 8 pm, reflecting a trend of last-minute late-night travel planning.

"Independence Day also stood out, as one of the busiest days for flight bookings, as travellers embraced freedom in the skies. Travellers also ventured off the beaten path, with significant increases in bookings to destinations like Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Lakshadweep. The year's 15 long weekends further fuelled wanderlust, resulting in a substantial rise in travel across domestic and international destinations," the report said.

Paytm observed that pilgrimages gained popularity among younger travellers, with Tirupati emerging as the year's most-booked spiritual spot.

