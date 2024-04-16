Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with a series of mobile phone thefts and recovered 30 devices from their possession, an official said.

The accused, Vikram Vijay Bhosale and Banti Surendra Bhosale, were nabbed by a patrolling team of the police in Kandivali, the official said.

The police recovered 30 stolen mobile phones, which the duo were allegedly planning to sell in the market, he said.

A case under section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said.

