New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with the Munch Museum in Oslo to create immersive and interactive drawing experiences for local visitors and global audiences, according to a release.

Scientists from TCS Research will leverage their expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML) to bring Edvard Munch's artworks and creative process to life through the power of digital innovation.

TCS and MUNCH will work together on designing, developing, and testing pioneering AI and ML technologies connected to the museum's database of almost 7,000 original drawings.

"In addition to collaboration through pathbreaking research, TCS will also provide IT consultancy, collaborative workshops, and talent exchanges to help create immersive museum experiences that showcase the future of art," it said.

These experiences will enable museum visitors to get closer to Munch's unique worldview by immersing in the aesthetic quality of his paintings and drawings.

TCS will provide MUNCH access to its research teams, partners from its co-innovation network, tools, and methodologies. The collaboration will offer the museum an opportunity to work with TCS' Pace Ports, a global network of co-innovation and research hubs to rapidly design and prototype next-generation digital solutions.

This partnership will also enable MUNCH and TCS to assess joint business opportunities for partners and clients by exploring strategic priorities and art technology use cases.

MUNCH contains the world's most extensive collection of art dedicated to the renowned Norwegian artist, with 26,724 artworks, non-art objects and writings, parts of which are spread across 11 galleries on 13 floors.

The museum approached TCS to collaborate on creating the first-ever real-time drawing experience based on Munch's extensive collection as a way of honouring his inventive and inclusive spirit, and engaging new audiences with this fascinating part of Munch's artistry, according to the release.

