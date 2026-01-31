Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has made shocking revelations that there are a staggering 3 lakh cases of HIV in the country, with only 34,000 patients being treated, Dawn reported on Saturday.

According to the news outlet, the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on Friday expressed serious concern over the reported 300,000 HIV cases in Pakistan, and noted that while only 87,000 had been diagnosed, a mere 34,000 patients are currently under treatment.

Also Read | Malaysian Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan Says 'Work Stress Makes People Gay', Issues Clarification After Facing Backlash Over His Comments.

It further noted that the committee was informed that none of the private hospitals and dispensaries in Islamabad held a valid license, despite the establishment of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) in 2018.

As per Dawn, serious concerns were raised over unregulated pricing by private hospitals, lack of charity care, detention of patients and dead bodies over unpaid bills, poor solid waste management, illegal clinics, unsafe abortions, and the over-the-counter sale of medicines by pharmacies without prescriptions.

Also Read | Reid Hoffman Against Donald Trump: LinkedIn Co-Founder Urges Tech Leaders To Speak Out Against US President Following Minneapolis Killings.

The concerns were discussed during a meeting at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani aimed at addressing critical public health challenges, regulatory lapses in the private healthcare sector and policy bottlenecks affecting medical education and patient welfare.

Dawn noted that during the meeting, members highlighted grave issues related to the identification of hotspots and red zones, alarming reports of HIV-positive newborns, particularly in Sindh and other areas of Pakistan.

The committee directed the ministry to clarify whether the reported cases of HIV-positive newborns were misinformation or reflected ground realities. It called for random testing, preventive measures and nationwide awareness campaigns.

Members present raised concerns over unsafe injection practices, reuse of syringes and unnecessary injections in private healthcare facilities, recommending a shift towards oral medication where feasible.

Dawn said that the ministry cited stigma, lack of awareness and unsafe medical practices as major contributors to the spread of HIV.

The meeting also saw discussions over other issues related to the validity of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) results, vacant seats and seat-switching.

According to the World Health Oganisation in December last year, it was noted that Pakistan is home to one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

The report highlighted how infections have risen by 200% over the last 15 years - from 16 000 in 2010 to 48 000 in 2024.

While in the past HIV predominantly affected high-risk groups, as per WHO EMRO, HIV is now spreading to children, spouses and the wider community due to unsafe blood management and injection practices, gaps in infection prevention and control, a lack of HIV testing during antenatal care, unprotected sexual activity, stigma and limited access to HIV services.

"It is estimated that 350 000 people are living with HIV in Pakistan, but almost 8 in 10 persons affected do not know their status. Children are increasingly being affected. New cases among those aged 0-14 years surged from 530 cases in 2010 to 1800 in 2023", it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)