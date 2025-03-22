Gurugram, Mar 22 (PTI) A man arrested for the murder of a liquor businessman was injured here in Karnal in an encounter with police when he allegedly made an attempt to flee from custody, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter allegedly happened when the main shooter in the businessman's murder, Tekchand, took the police to recover a phone he had supposedly hidden but instead pulled out a pistol from the spot, they said.

Tekchand allegedly fired at the police team and one bullet grazed ASI Harish who escaped narrowly, officials said.

The police team fired back in retaliation and one bullet hit the accused's knee and he got injured, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

The police team admitted him to the hospital in Karnal for treatment. Three shots were fired by the accused and two by the police, he said,

An FIR was registered against him at Madhuban police station in Karnal, he added.

The police team recovered a pistol, three cartridges, five empty bullet shells and a bike from the spot.

Tekchand will be taken into police custody again after being discharged while a further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.

