New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm has acquired POPxo, which is a digital community platform for millennial women, according to a statement.

The statement did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Post the acquisition, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Neoplux Venture Capital will join MyGlamm's existing investors - Bessemer Venture Partners, L'Occitane, Mankekar Family Office, and Tano Capital LLC.

"MyGlamm...direct to consumer beauty brand has acquired POPxo...to create the largest 3C (content + community + commerce) company in South Asia," it said.

MyGlamm and POPxo together represent a community of over 50 million women, have produced and sold millions of beauty products across makeup, skincare, and personal care and have over 45,000 influencers on their platforms.

The large user base, digital and go-to-market capabilities, and data-driven insights into what millennial women want will help MyGlamm and POPxo co-create, launch and market products in the beauty and lifestyle category.

"With this acquisition, MyGlamm will further be able to connect with the millennial women, reach uncharted geographies, and work with POPxo in identifying emerging consumer needs and consumption patterns to co-create tomorrow's beauty trends," Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm said.

