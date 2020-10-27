New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) NACL Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 19.7 acres land in Gujarat to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing plant.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its subsidiary NACL Spec-Chem Ltd (NSCL) has acquired the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial land admeasuring around 19.70 acres situated at Dahej-II, Industrial Area/Estate, Bharuch in Gujarat.

Also Read | The Midnight Sky Trailer: George Clooney’s Directorial Looks Frightening for 2020 (Watch Video).

NSCL has received GIDC transfer order in respect of the industrial land and paid the purchase consideration.

The industrial land will be utilised to set up the green-field project for manufacturing of agrochemicals, active ingredients and formulation, it said.

Also Read | Realme C17 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India by Late November 2020: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)