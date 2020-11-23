New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) IFFCO Vice Chairman Dileepbhai Sanghani was unanimously elected as the President of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) on Monday.

He is also the Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Ltd (NAFSCOB).

Also Read | SamJam: Rana Daggubati Breaks Down As He Opens Up About His Health Conditions, Tells Samantha Akkineni That There Were '30 per Cent Chance of Death' (Watch Video).

In a statement on Monday, NCUI said NAFED Chairman Bijender Singh has been elected as the Vice-Chairman.

National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks' Federation (NCARDBF) Chairman K Sivadasan Nair has been elected as the Vice-President.

Also Read | Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple iPhones, Samsung S20 Series, Amazon Echo, Headphones & More.

Sanghani has been a cabinet minister in the Gujarat government. He was a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He was earlier a member of Lok Sabha representing Amreli for four terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)