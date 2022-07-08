Nagpur, Jul 8 (PTI) Four persons were arrested within 24 hours of two murders in Butibori area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

A probe that began after Uttam Suresh Bodkhe (31), a resident of Bihadi, and Savita Govardhan Parmar (38), a resident of Sonegaon Mustafa, were found murdered on Thursday led to the arrests of Rahul Bodkhe (27) and Khushal Bodkhe (29), who are brothers of Uttam, as well as Vijay Vasantrao Bodkhe (30) and Akash Ashok Raut (24), he said.

"Rahul and Vijay were upset after Uttam, who was already married, and Savita eloped. The accused then conspired to kill the duo. Rahul invited Uttam to Bihadi village to settle a property dispute, and the latter arrived at the spot with Savita," the official said.

"The four accused met Uttam and Savita near Bazargaon and strangled them in a moving car. The four then threw the bodies of Uttam and Savita in Vena river near Butibori," he said.

The four accused have confessed to the crime and have been charged with murder, the Butibori police station official added.

