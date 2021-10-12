Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) A man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly raping his sister-in-law in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said.

The rape took place on October 4 and then again on Monday, after which the victim mustered courage and escaped to her sister's home, an official said.

"The victim filed a rape complaint on Tuesday. Incidentally, the accused, who had come to file a missing person complaint around the same time after not seeing the victim at his home, fled from the police station. Efforts are on to nab him," he said.

The victim's husband is absconding in a rape case registered in 2017, he added.

