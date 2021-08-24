Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) A man was killed when a speeding truck dashed into his motorcycle in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Seloo village on Monday at around 3:15pm, said a Kalmeshwar police station official.

"Nilkant Chamlate and one more person were on the motorcycle when the accident took place. He died in hospital. The truck driver fled and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

