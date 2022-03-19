Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was killed after he slapped his friend for sleeping on his mattress, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Sonu Bankar (30) was annoyed that his roommate Damodar Dastathiwar (45) had slept on his mattress on Friday, a Pardi police station official said.

"After Bankar slapped Dastathiwar, the latter smashed his head with a stone. Bankar died on the spot and Dastathiwar has been arrested," he said.

