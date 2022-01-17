Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man over a loan of Rs 2,000 in Wathoda area of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

Roshan Puri had lent Rs 2,000 to accused Anmol Meshram in 2018 and the latter was not repaying the amount, due to which the two often argued, he said.

On Monday, at around 8pm, Puri was stabbed by Meshram and Chetan Harde, said DCP Zone IV Nurool Hasan.

