Nagpur, Nov 20 (PTI) A student drowned in Ambazari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Chaitanya Dongre, a resident of New Nandanvan, had gone to the lake after tuitions at 1pm when the incident took place, he said.

His body has been fished out and an accidental death case has been registered, the Ambazari police station official added.

