Nashik, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,81,622, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, and the count of recoveries reached 4,72,547 after 33 patients recovered from the disease, he said.

The district is now left with 171 active cases, the official said.

As per official data, 2,75,805 cases have been reported from Nashik city so far, 1,79,353 from other parts of the district, 14,027 from Malegaon and 8,521 from outside the district.

