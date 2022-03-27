Nashik, Mar 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,002 with the detection of three cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8.899, an official said.

Also Read | PVR, INOX Announce Merger, New Combined Entity To Be Named 'PVR INOX Limited'.

So far, 4,67,088 people have been discharged post recovery, including six during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 15, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)