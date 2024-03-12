Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Nasscom Foundation and DXC Technology have trained over 3.80 lakh people in digital literacy including 37,000 from Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Tuesday.

Nasscom Foundation and DXC Technology had inked a strategic partnership aiming to address the social and economic challenges faced by youth in Tier II and III cities which offer training on digital literacy, skill development, and promoting women entrepreneurship among many others.

According to a press release from Nasscom Foundation issued on Tuesday, 3.80 lakh people have received training on digital literacy which includes 37,000 from Tamil Nadu.

The collaboration between the two entities also saw the creation of 1,000 jobs across India of which 875 new jobs were offered for youths from Tamil Nadu.

"India is making rapid strides as a digitally driven and empowered country, aiming to evolve into a trillion-dollar-plus digital economy. While the country has its building blocks in place to be at the forefront of the next digital revolution, addressing the digital gap is crucial for ensuring long-term inclusive growth," Nasscom Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said.

"Our ongoing collaboration with DXC Technology has successfully empowered over 4 lakh marginalised individuals with technology, thereby accelerating digital adoption...," she said.

The programme has effectively bridged the skill gap by providing training to over 25,000 youth across the country of which 1,400 were from Tamil Nadu alone.

The carefully designed training focuses on deep-tech courses including Full Stack, Python, Cyber Security and Data Analytics among others.

"We are proud that through our collaboration with Nasscom Foundation, we have successfully trained over 28,000 youths across India, nearly half of whom are from Tamil Nadu," said DXC Technology Managing Director-India, Nachiket Sukhtankar.

"We are really happy that this effort has also led to creating employment opportunities for more than 1,000 young individuals offering them a significant step forward to be part of India's growing digital economy," Sukhtankar said.

