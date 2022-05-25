New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The National Mineral Congress to be held this week will focus on technology adoption in mining, coal gasification, road map for coal to hydrogen and challenges in aluminium and steel sectors, according to a statement.

To be organised by the coal ministry, National Mineral Congress will be inaugurated by coal secretary A K Jan who is also the chairman of Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress (INC WMC).

Major themes of the congress are "challenges in aluminium and steel sector, coal gasification and road map for coal to hydrogen," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Technology adoption and coal gasification is focus area of the Centre and to take ahead the vision, ministry of coal has also launched documents related to Mission for 100 million tonnes (MT) Coal Gasification by 2030; road map of coal to hydrogen and technology road map during last six months after detailed consultation with stakeholders.

"Ministry of coal will be organising National Mineral Congress and field visit of coal gasification plant of JSPL at Angul, Bhubaneshwar on 27th and 28th May 2022," the statement said.

Industry experts in the field of coal gasification will take part in panel discussions.

INC WMC is affiliated to World Mining Congress, an organisation affiliated to the United Nations. The objective of the organisation is to promote and foster the development of mining and mineral sector, it added.

