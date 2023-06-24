Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A procession was taken out on Saturday by several hundred people near the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai to pay tribute to former PWP MLA late DB Patil on his tenth death anniversary.

An MLA from Panvel in Raigad district between 1957 and 1980, he was known for his fight for farmers' rights as well as project-affected persons in the region.

The procession, which was organised by the DB Patil 27 Gav Prakalpabadhit Kruti Samiti, was held from Chinchpada to Ulwe via the upcoming airport that is proposed to be named after him.

