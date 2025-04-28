Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday held a public hearing here to address grievances from women directly.

An NCW release said 30 registered complaints from the Hyderabad police commissionerate for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 were taken up in the 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) organised as part of the panel's initiative of 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar'.

In addition, about 50-60 walk-in complaints and several NRI-related grievances were heard and promptly resolved, it said.

Senior police and government officials participated in the event to ensure immediate action.

The public hearing provides a platform for women to voice their complaints before the Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahatkar said the Commission is receiving thousands of grievances from women belonging to various states in the country.

The grievances are related to domestic violence, cyber crimes, online harassment, child custody, sexual harassment and others, an official release quoted her as saying.

"Taking justice closer to women, ensuring their voices are heard. Under the Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar initiative, today I conducted a Jan Sunwai in Hyderabad, addressing cases from the Hyderabad Police and walk in complaints of women from women in Telangana," Rahatkar said in a post on social media platform X.

Telangana women's commission chairperson Nerella Sarada and several police and government officials attended the public hearing.

