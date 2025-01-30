New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Wazirabad area and nearly 200 stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 2 crore recovered from his possession, police said on Thursday.

Teams of Crime Branch intercepted a shipment of stolen mobile phones in Wazirabad area. The consignment, intended for smuggling to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was seized and Manish Yadav arrested, they said.

The recovered mobile phones include 39 Apple iPhones, 52 Samsung, 45 OnePlus, 12 Google Pixel phones, 28 Oppo devices, and 19 Vivo smartphones. Of these, 18 phones have been linked to FIRs registered across different police stations in the city, while 53 have been matched with lost reports, they said.

Efforts are underway to identify the owners of the remaining devices, the police said.

"The Cyber Cell faced challenges in extracting data and identifying owners due to locked and drained devices. However, efforts led to the identification of 71 phones through FIRs and lost reports. Additionally, 80 phones have been sent to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit for unlocking and data retrieval, while 44 are under IMEI-based verification," a senior police officer said.

