Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) A prominent petroleum dealers association has called for closure of petrol pumps for 48 hours in Guwahati from 6 am on Friday.

A press release issued by the North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA) said the decision has been taken to press for its 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business.

Frequent refusal of contractors to load tankers, illegal deduction from SAP accounts, and faulty automations were some of the issues highlighted by the NEIPDA.

Their demands had been placed before the oil manufacturing companies that are yet to respond, the release said.

