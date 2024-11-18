New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated eight infrastructure projects, including road and rail projects, an official statement said on Monday.

The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), the commerce and industry ministry said.

"Upon completion, these projects are expected to significantly contribute to India's infrastructure landscape, ensuring that the advantages of seamless connectivity extend to every region," it said.

These projects included Itarsi - Nagpur Quadrupling of rail line, and Imphal - Kakching - Lamkhai Road on NH-137A.

*** RPower, RInfra elevate 4 officials to boards *

Two Reliance Group firms - Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure - have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials to their respective boards.

Ashok Pal, CFO of Reliance Power, has been promoted to the position of Executive Director in the company, the group said.

While Sachin Mohapatra, Whole Time Director and CEO of Sasan Power Ltd, and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President - Corporate Development at Reliance Power, have joined the Reliance Power board as additional directors, it said.

Besides, Partha Sarma, President - Group Corporate Development, has been appointed Additional Director of Reliance Infrastructure.

"Group companies Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors," Reliance Group said.

The aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with its Vision 2030 Growth Strategy, it said.

