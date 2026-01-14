Mumbai, January 14: Several high-profile titles destined for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in January 2026 have been leaked ahead of their official reveal. According to prominent leaker Billbil-kun, the upcoming additions for Extra and Premium tier subscribers include major releases such as Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The new wave of games is reportedly scheduled to become available for download starting January 20.

The leaked lineup suggests a diverse selection for the new year, featuring a mix of survival horror, expansive RPGs, and niche simulation titles. Alongside the flagship Capcom and Sega entries, the leak points to the inclusion of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and the stylised racer art of rally. These additions provide a significant value boost for PlayStation Plus subscribers, offering both current-generation PS5 experiences and PS4 compatibility. Garena Free Fire OB52 Update ‘Jujutsu Awakening’ Goes Live: Everything New in the Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog January 2026

For PlayStation Plus Premium members, the update is expected to include the original PlayStation 1 classic, Ridge Racer. While the Classics catalog already features Ridge Racer 2 and Ridge Racer Type 4, the inclusion of the 1994 home console port marks a return to the series' roots. This specific version is well-remembered for its Galaxian loading screen minigame, which allows players to unlock eight additional cars if completed successfully.

The selection of the PS1 port has garnered attention as an arcade-perfect version already exists via the Arcade Archives series. Historically, the PS1 version operates at a lower frame rate of 30fps on NTSC consoles and 25fps on PAL units. Additionally, as is standard with Bandai Namco’s retro titles on the service, it is anticipated that this version will not feature trophy support for collectors, a detail noted by several gaming outlets.

PlayStation Plus Classics and Extra Tier Updates

While these six titles have been identified, the total number of games joining the PlayStation Plus service this month remains unconfirmed. Sony is expected to provide the full official list later today, January 14, through its official blog. Historically, Billbil-kun’s leaks have proven highly accurate, often preceding the official announcement by only a few hours. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, January 14, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

The inclusion of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a massive RPG released in 2024, indicates that Sony is continuing to bring relatively recent blockbusters to the PlayStation Plus service to maintain subscriber interest. If the leak is accurate, January 2026 is shaping up to be a strong month for the platform, offering hundreds of hours of gameplay across various genres following the earlier release of Essential tier games like Need for Speed Unbound.

